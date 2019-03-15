Nawazuddin Siddiqui remembers the time he went on a movie date with a classmate

We all loved the offbeat story of The Lunchbox because of its unique cinematic approach and content. Now, almost after six years, director Ritesh Batra has marked his return to the showbiz with Photograph. Starring brilliant actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, Batra's latest outing has maintained its old tone just like his previous films. After watching Photograph you will surely leave the theatre with something inside your head. There are parts in the movie which are silent and will make you think. Photograph has opened to mixed reviews.

Portraying a role like never before, the Sacred Games' star, Nawaz, in the film, plays a photographer named Rafi, who clicks people at a prominent tourist destination in Mumbai. In a fun conversation with News18, Nawaz revealed how he got a chance to watch Rangeela with a pretty girl, who was junior to him in school. On getting quizzed about how he felt about the scene in the Photograph movie when a taxi driver asks Sania and Nawaz that if they are actors. "This scene actually took place with me once when I was in Delhi NSD (National School of Drama). Ram Gopal Varma's Rangeela movie was out and there was this pretty girl in our school. She was my junior. It so happened that when I went to the ticket window of the theatre and gave the ticket guy 100 rupees to buy two tickets for the show. The ticket guy just gave me one ticket and I was like I want two. The ticket guy strangely questioned, the second ticket for whom? And I replied for me and the girl behind me,” he said. Nawaz laughed it out and said, "Even the ticket guy did not believe that the pretty girl was with him."

In the same interaction, Nawaz expressed what he feels about Ritesh Batra's direction. He said, "Casual moments in our life, which we ignore at times has been beautifully captured by Ritesh."