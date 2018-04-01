Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares a nostalgic picture of his first play

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is well known for his acting prowess, having worked in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, Badlapur, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Ramna Raghav, Raees among others. But he is also well known for his theatre skills. On March 27, he shared a nostalgic picture. For the uninitiated, March 27 is considered as the World Theatre Day. The image shared showed him with a group of actors performing a play.

In case you didn’t figure it out, Nawazuddin is the one in a green turban. Directed by Shri Vaman Kendre, this was his first ever play in Maharashtra, in 1995. The veteran actor mentioned in his post that he wanted to rejuvenate all the traditional forms of acting such as Gondhal, Jagran, Kirtan, Bharud, Dashavatar, Powada and others.

Netflix had recently announced the release date of Sacred Games, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin in the lead roles. It will premiere on July 6. Sacred Games is based on a novel of the same name, by Vikram Chandra.

The veteran actor is currently working on the Balasaheb Thackeray biopic where he will be playing the lead role. The actor even promised fans that he will be polishing his Marathi speaking skills and is reportedly working with a diction coach from the National School of Drama.