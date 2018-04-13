Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto selected for Cannes Film Festival 2018

Manto, directed by Nandita Das starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been selected in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Manto is a film that highlights the life of writer Sadat Hassan Manto, whose work and ideas were forward for the times. The Un Certain Regard category usually features a list of 20 films which tell stories in a non-traditional manner. The film’s release date for India is not yet announced.

“And it is possible that Saadat Hasan dies, but MANTO remains alive”.

Glad to inform that ‘MANTO’ is selected for competition at #Cannes2018 in #UnCertainRegard section.

Congratulations @nanditadas and Team #Manto pic.twitter.com/LBKcSVb1vb — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) April 12, 2018

Nawazuddin shared the news on Twitter and congratulated the team. In the film, Nawazuddin plays the role of Manto. To show off a glimpse of Siddiqui playing the character Nandita directed a short film, In Defence of Freedom. The film was set in Manto’s classroom and conveys his ideas of courage and the ability to be truthful.

Besides Nawazuddin, Manto also features Paresh Rawal, Rishi Kapoor, Rasika Dugal and Tahir Raj Bhasin. The script was written by Nandita Das and a few stills of the film were released last year.

Manto will be competing with films such as Bi Gan’s Long Day’s Journey into Night, Andréa Bescond and Eric Metayer’s Little Tickles, French-Morrocan director Meyem Benm’Barek’s Sofia, and Ali Abbasi’s Border, among others.

The Un Certain Regard is a competition section that is separate from the Palme d’Or, with one winner announced every year. This year’s jury president is Benicio del Toro. The films in this section are also valid for the FIPRESCI Prize.