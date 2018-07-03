Nawazuddin Siddiqui to reunite with Bajrangi Bhaijaan director Kabir Khan?

Raman Raghav 2.0 actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is the man who needs no introduction. Post the couple of remarkable films like Badlapur, Talaash, Bombay Talkies among others, the actor was last seen in the action thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, another film of the legendary actor in which his performance was highly acclaimed. And now, he’s all set for his next, which will mark his reunion with director Kabir Khan.

As per the reports, the film is based on 1983 World Cup and will also be featuring Ranveer Singh. Nawazuddin, who has been in talks with the film’s team for a while now, will be teaming up with Kabir for the second time. The two had earlier collaborated for the Salman Khan-starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan, in which Nawazuddin was seen essaying the role of a Pakistani news reporter.

1983 is a remarkable year in the history of World Cup and the final was between India and West Indies at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on June 25.

Talking about the film, Kabir had earlier told PTI, “As a young schoolboy, when I watched India win the 1983 Cricket World Cup I had no idea that from that day onwards Cricket in India will change forever. As a filmmaker, for me, the journey to that win, filled with raw energy and sheer passion of that young Indian team, is probably one of the most exciting stories I have worked on. And it’s great to have Ranveer come on board to play Kapil Dev, as honestly, I could see no one else for the role, ever since I started finalising the script.”

The untitled project is slated to go on floors later this year and hit the screens in August 2019.