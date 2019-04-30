  3. Bollywood
You will be surprised to know what profession Nawazuddin Siddiqui would have chosen if not acting

Bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui would have been THIS if not an actor

At an event tonight, Nawaz made quite the revelation.

back
Aditi MedirattaBajrangi BhaijaanHrithik RoshanKrrish 4Manjhi: The Mountain ManNawazuddin SiddiquiNeeta ShahphotographTalaash
nextDeepika Padukone scores a perfect basket and hubby Ranveer Singh is impressed, watch video

within