Nawazuddin Siddiqui would have been THIS if not an actor

Onkar Kulkarni April 30 2019, 10.09 pm April 30 2019, 10.09 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has showcased his acting prowess through multiple films like Manto, Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Talaash, and Manjhi: The Mountain Man. Nawaz is one actor who has nailed almost all his characters, so much that one cannot imagine him doing anything else apart from acting. At an event tonight, Nawaz revealed what would he be doing professionally had the acting bug not bit him.

The actor arrived for the launch of Neeta Shah and Aditi Mediratta's book The Stranger In Me in Mumbai. The book which is about 'parallel life' with respect to choices one makes in life had Nawaz talking about his professional choices. He said, "My passion for acting made me an actor otherwise, maybe I would have opened up a petrochemical company somewhere."

The Photograph actor said this as he has studied chemistry. He elaborates, "I was a Chief Chemist at a chemical factory in my earlier days. Later in Noida maine watchman ka kaam kiya hai at a factory." It was in the later stage of his career that he chased his passion for acting. He said, "I literally left all my work and struggled for two years. I began with the theatre. I had four to five friends with whom I only discussed movies."

There was a buzz about Nawaz playing a baddie in Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4. The news did the rounds two years ago. When quizzed about the same, Nawaz said, "Main aapse (media) hi yeh news pehli baar sun raha hoon."