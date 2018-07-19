Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mystery girl uncovered

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is currently riding high on the success of Netflix’s recently released series Sacred Games. But the actor recently left everyone intrigued over his Instagram post. He shared a photo posing with a gorgeous lady who is NOT his wife and captioned it as “Yeh Ladki mere ‘rome rome’ mein hai”. We were left wondering over this mystery girl and finally, we know who she is! It has been revealed that this lady is the new female lead of Gangs Of Wasseypur actor’s next film.

The stunning lady is an Italian actress named Valentina Corti who is known for her TV shows, Don Matteo, All the Music of the Heart and Titanic: Blood and Steel. She is all set star opposite Nawazuddin in Tannishtha Chatterjee’s upcoming directional debut.

The untitled film also marks Nawazuddin’s reunion with Tannishtha after Mangesh Hadawale’s 2011 drama Dekh Indian Circus and Garth Davis’ 2017 Dev Patel-starrer Lion. Nawazuddin had made the announcement of this film via Instagram.

Talking about the foreign lady Tannishtha quoted to Mumbai Mirror from the Italian Capital, “I knew she was the one the first time I met her. Valentina is very beautiful, a great actress and well-known in Italy. I did a few days of workshop with both of them before we started shooting and they get along really well, joking and pranking each other. She is a fun person,”

Reportedly, the actor-turned-director also sent the lead pair on a dinner date so that they could get to know each other better.