Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Photograph turns out to be a 'disaster' at the box office

For the first time, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra have come together for Ritesh Batra’s Photograph. After having its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in 2018 and also being screened at the 69th Berlin International Film Festival, the film was finally released in India on Friday. Though the anticipation level for the film was at its peak, it, however, failed to make a mark at the box office. So much so, that it has been termed as a ‘big disaster’ by Box Office India.

Despite receiving decent reviews, the film received a slow start at the ticket counters. Quite disappointingly, the film managed to rake in only Rs 35 lakh on its third day. According to BOI, it has collected Rs 95 lakh so far. It couldn't even reach Rs 1 crore nett mark over the weekend. The film released alongside a handful of other films this weekend, including Mere Pyare Prime Minister, Hamid and Milan Talkies. It is also competing with the previously released films Total Dhamaal, Luka Chuppi and Badla.

The film’s story is of Rafi (played by Nawazuddin), a photographer at the Gateway of India. He meets Miloni (portrayed by Sanya) while doing his job and the two eventually develop a usual relationship as Rafi convinces Miloni to pretend to be his girlfriend in front of his grandmother.

Talking about how Photograph happened, Ritesh earlier told Indian Express, “I had written it many years ago, and then I rewrote it while I was editing Our Souls At Night. I got a chance to make Photograph here and I jumped on it. It took us about a year to put all the financing together. And once that was done, we put the whole crew together. It is the same crew that worked on The Lunchbox.”