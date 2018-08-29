Nawazuddin's million-dollar gesture for Manto director Nandita Das is commendable

Actors quoting sky-high remunerations is a pretty plain news these days. In fact, many of them now prefer the revenue sharing method over the conventional way of charging a particular fee for films. But even in a largely commercialised environment, there are actors who'd cut down their fees to merely nothing, all for good cinema. What's more comforting is the fact that someone as acclaimed Nawazuddin Siddiqui belongs to the same club.

Manto director Nandita Das, in a conversation with Mid-day, revealed how Nawaz readily offered to do the film for a token of just 1 rupee! "Nawaz offered to do the film for Re 1. To not charge even a nominal fee is gracious of him," Das said. That wasn't the end of gestures. Other actors too forged their fees for the project.”

"Rishi Kapoor gave his nod in our first meeting. Paresh Rawal had worked with me in Firaaq (2008), I am truly grateful he did this role to perfection," she added.

Independent artists are in a deeper crisis, as the industry thrives monetarily otherwise. One might remember how Rajat Kapoor ended up finding Manish Mundra after his open tweet. Another senior actor Neena Gupta doesn't shy away from tweeting that she is eager to land new projects. Given the scenario, would Nandita want to opt for a profit-sharing method with her actors too?

"The compensation comes in the form of the joy of working on interesting projects," she says.

And hence, many good films are yet to come!