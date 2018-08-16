Nazar Na Lag Jaaye from Stree: Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s cute chemistry is on point

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen on the big screen together for the first time in Amar Kaushik’s Stree. The trailer of the film had received a lot of praises and even the songs Milegi Milegi and Kamariya were liked by everyone. And now, the makers have released the third song of the film titled Nazar Na Lag Jaaye.

Composed and sung by Sachin-Jigar, along with the voice of Ash King, Nazar Na Lag Jaaye is a beautiful number with music that can touch your soul. The highlight of the song is the chemistry between Rao and Kapoor. The two look damn adorable together and their cute chemistry will steal your hearts.

The song also once again makes us wonder if Shraddha is the ghost in the film or not. It's 2018 and her character in the movie has no mobile phone. Well, we will come to know that on August 31, 2018.

FYI, Stree is a franchise and it was revealed by producer Dinesh Vijan. He had stated, “I was very clear that I want this film to release by August-September because it is like a franchise. When you see the film, you will be questioning whether Shraddha is Stree or not, but the film goes forward to a second part. The last shot will make you think. So, it has a follow-up. Today it is very important to do films that naturally go into a franchise, not just that take any story and make it. Like Hindi Medium we are making it as a franchise, but Badlapur we have not yet cracked the script.”