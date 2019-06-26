Rushabh Dhruv June 26 2019, 11.46 pm June 26 2019, 11.46 pm

Social media plays a vital role in the life of a celebrity. It is because of the same that stars have a platform to showcase the real them. Be it their vacation pictures to sharing a point of view on a trending topic, social media is a boon for celebs as they can reach out directly to fans. Out of the pool of celebs, veteran actress Neena Gupta, who is well-known for her recent movie Badhaai Ho, is an Instagram star. Why do we say so? As a tour to her IG account and you will see many breathtaking pictures of the actress. A glimpse at any of those photos and you will be shocked to know that she is 60-year-old. She's ageing like fine wine!

In a recent interview to Hindustan Times, when Neena Gupta was quizzed about her alluring photos on social media and it that is her way to land the roles of younger actresses, Neena replied to the same by saying, "I won't get younger roles because of the fashionable clothes. I am glad that God has given me a good body." "I am fashion conscious and love to experiment. Meri hot pictures ko bahut comments milte hain and the regular photos don't get many likes. I am enjoying the appreciation I am getting on social media. Very rarely do I get a negative comment," she added.

View this post on Instagram Saree mood today A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jun 7, 2019 at 1:50am PDT

Further, she adds that her aim is to work on interesting projects and not look out for the next Badhaai Ho. “I am not going to get another Badhaai Ho. Aisi film zindagi mein ek baar hoti hai. Just like Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983) happened only once,” she adds. After the super success of Badhaai Ho, the expectations of people in the industry have changed. “Whatever work I am getting today is because of Badhaai Ho and I feel happy that today, my name adds value to any project. My status is better than before,” she added.

Neena, 59, is the mother of celebrated fashion designer Masaba Gupta. Earlier in an interaction, the National Award-winning actress had said that she was stereotyped and offered only negative roles in the early days of her career due to the public image she had. "I suffered as an actress because of my public image. So, I think it is important to maintain a certain image in the public eye to get roles in cinema," the actress said in an interactive session with actor Rajit Kapur during the Act Fest in Mumbai. "The society has not changed even today and that is why I want to tell all the aspiring actresses especially - do not be very candid at your professional space. I really suffered," she had added.