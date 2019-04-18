Neena Gupta opens up on Masaba Gupta and Madhu Mantena's divorce: It was a very big shock to me!

Ranjini Maitra April 18 2019, 5.06 pm April 18 2019, 5.06 pm

You never know when a relationship turns sour. You part ways with people you once cherished the most. Among the happily married couples were designer Masaba Gupta and producer Madhu Mantena, a former partner of Phantom Films. That is until their personal differences grew and they decided to end their marriage. Their statement confirming the separation came as a shock to many, including Masaba's mother, actor Neena Gupta. In a conversation with Rajeev Masand, she opened up on the same.

"Like a normal mother, I said don't take any decision in a rush. Think about it because me and my husband both loved Madhu and still love him. He's a very nice man and we still love him. But... nahi bana toh nahi bana (it didn't work out, so let it be)," The Badhaai Ho actor said. , "Humne bola socho isko, aisa nahi hai ki immediate decision liya (I asked her to think about it, it wasn't a sudden decision on her part), they thought about it. It was a very big shock to me," she added.

Madhu and Masaba tied the knot in June 2015. Prior to his marriage with Masaba, Madhu was in a seven-year-long relationship with actor Nandana Sen. Last year in August, the couple announced they were going on a trial separation and would take some time off each other to figure their priorities. While many of us were hoping they would reconcile, the couple has now decided to opt for a divorce. “After much thought and consideration, we have come to an amicable conclusion on all matters. We have decided to move forward separately and get divorced. We are two individuals who respect and care for each other and have made our own choices. We would appreciate if we are given our privacy in this time," a statement issued by them read.