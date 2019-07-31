Nilofar Shaikh July 31 2019, 6.21 pm July 31 2019, 6.21 pm

These days, throwback pictures are a rage on the internet. Bollywood Celebs often keep sharing their old pictures on various social media handles. Now, it is Neena Gupta, who has recently impressed the audiences with her mind-blowing performance in Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho. The senior actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a 35-year-old picture. This old picture is from the sets of Mandi film (directed by Shyam Benegal, told the story of a brothel) was released back in the year 1983.

In the picture shared by Neena Gupta, the actress is seen dressed in a saree and posing alongside young Soni Razdan and Ila Arun. Though Soni Razdan’s face can only be half-seen in the picture. Neena Gupta shared this throwback picture with a caption that reads, "Tab patle thay innocent thay ambitious thay mandi time me soni and ila from mandi days. (We were thin, innocent and ambitious during Madni days. Me with Soni and Ila from Mandi days) On this, Soni Razdan soon commented - Arre mera face half visible kyon hai 😛😛😛 (Why is my face half visible). To which Neena replied - arre yehi photo thi kya karun (I had only this picture, what can I do?)." Well, the beautiful picture and the conversation in the comment section shows that the two still share a good bond.

Let’s take a look at the picture below: