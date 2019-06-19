Ranjini Maitra June 19 2019, 5.53 pm June 19 2019, 5.53 pm

These two lovebirds decided to take their relationship one step ahead and tied the knot on 15th February 2019, a day after Valentine's Day. However, for singer Neeti Mohan and actor Nihaar Pandya, work took over soon after their big day. After four long months, they finally got the time to go for a honeymoon. Better late than never! Neeti and Nihar are presently in Switzerland, having the time of their life.

The singer took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from Switzerland. As they share a cosy moment at the hotel's balcony, we also get a glimpse of the spectacular view that it offers.

View this post on Instagram The Honeymooners 💑 @nihaarpandya @myswitzerlandin A post shared by NEETI MOHAN PANDYA (@neetimohan18) on Jun 19, 2019 at 3:45am PDT

And after arriving at the hotel, the first thing Neeti probably did was to take a coffee break. Jetlag, is it?

View this post on Instagram ☕️ A post shared by NEETI MOHAN PANDYA (@neetimohan18) on Jun 19, 2019 at 4:18am PDT

She was anyway super excited for the trip. On Tuesday, she shared a picture of herself en route.

Nihaar debuted in Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, he has made plenty of headlines in the past, thanks to his relationship with Deepika Padukone. Nihaar is said to have met Neeti in Goa at a wedding and they hit it off immediately.

"A friend of mine was a member of Aasma, the band that Neeti was a part of at the beginning of her career. I asked him several times to introduce us but that never happened. Coincidentally, I met her in Goa at the same friend’s wedding almost a year ago, and that’s when our love story started," he said during an earlier interview.

Neeti, who has sung a number of hit tracks including Jiya Re from Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Kaun Nachdi from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, also opened up on their love story, saying they both have "strong values and quite similar ones."