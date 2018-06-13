Neetu Kapoor drives her Tuesday blues away; steps out for a lunch date with close friends

Looks like Tuesday was a day of taking breaks for our Bollywood celebs. While Alia Bhatt took some time out for a quick lunch with mother Soni Razdan, her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Singh stepped out too! She was headed for a lunch date with her close friends and family members. Quite a coincidence, isn't it? Let's have a look at the pics!

Also present at the lunch was Ranbir's aunt Reema Jain, Varun Dhawan's mother Laali Dhawan among others. Neetu kept it all white, with formal trousers, which she paired with her white netted long top. And Reema Jain chose a marble print full-sleeve top with loose trousers and a black sling bag. Laali Dhawan matched up her green loose top with white trousers and a black bag.

Neetu Kapoor and her family were recently spotted having dinner with Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The Highway star was seen walking hand-in-hand with Ranbir's niece Samara Sahni. The Brahmastra co-stars seemed to have got a go-ahead from the Kapoor family with Neetu aww-ing at Alia's Instagram pictures.

While the Kapoor family is evidently open about Ranbir-Alia dating, the Bhatt family has remained tight-lipped about the same. However, Pooja Bhatt in a recent interview shook it off as a rumour.