Neetu Kapoor finds her Secret Superstar in her talented granddaughter Samara

Looks like we have a yet another star coming up from the Kapoor Khandaan. Neetu Kapoor’s granddaughter Samara is one talented kid who can do wonders in the field of Bollywood. How do we know? The videos posted by the veteran actress are a proof.

Unlike her son Ranbir Kapoor, who isn’t a part of the social media, Neetu is quite active on the social media. The 59-year-old actress has been uploading pictures and videos of Samara where the young lady can be seen showing off her singing and storytelling skills.

Calling her the ‘Secret Superstar’, Neetu Kapoor has posted quite a few videos of Samara on Instagram. Here have a look at the videos which Neetu categorizes as Samstories.

The young girl’s talent and confidence to face the camera has left us amazed.

Well, looking at the videos, it won’t be wrong to say that the Kapoor gene runs in baby Samara too. And we are sure Samara that the Kapoors will be mighty proud of her.

P.S. One more talented soul has apparently made an entry in Kapoor family. We are talking about Alia Bhatt, the rumoured girlfriend of Ranbir Kapoor, who was spotted dinning with Kapoor family last evening.