Neetu Kapoor has a funny take on Mumbai Rains

Monsoons have begun in Mumbai and the Mumbaikars know the problems that they face during the initial days of the season. Roads are flooded, trains travelling anywhere becomes a nightmare because of the traffic and the trains are affected too. Well, to sum it up, Mumbai monsoon is like living in hell. However, Neetu Kapoor has a funny take on it.

On her Instagram account, the veteran actress posted a funny picture in which Mumbai monsoon has been given a funny angle. Well, the picture says that Mumbai is world largest water park and it has free entry for everyone. Check out the post here:

🙄🤪☺️💦💧☔️ A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jun 10, 2018 at 1:49am PDT

Well, though the post is funny, we quite agree with Neetu Kapoor as thanks to the waterlogging on the streets of Mumbai it becomes like a water park. But, the only difference is that the water is dirty and can land us into hospital.

By the way, though it was heavily raining on Saturday, Neetu Kapoor along with her family was spotted at a restaurant in suburban Mumbai. The Kapoor family was also accompanied by Alia Bhatt who is dating Ranbir Kapoor. Looks like the actress is trying to gel up with the family.