home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Neetu Kapoor is AWED by Alia Bhatt’s stunning saree avatar!

Neetu Kapoor is AWED by Alia Bhatt’s stunning saree avatar!

First published: June 28, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Updated: June 28, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the hottest of the hottest news right now. The two are literally painting the town red with their love and spilling the beans to the media. In fact, not just Ranbir, but his mommy Neetu too is in love with Alia and doesn’t shy away from expressing the same.

Alia uploaded a picture of hers in a stunning saree that she wore for the engagement party of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. And Neetu Kapoor just could help but be awed. She expressed the same with her comment on Alia’s picture.

पलट ✨

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 

This is not the first time when Neetu and Alia Bhatt have showed off their love on the social media. Earlier too the two were seen bonding on the social media platform.

 

Not just Ranbir’s mother but looks like his dad too is not shying away from talking about his bond with the Bhatt family and took on Twitter to share a special anecdote with the Bhatts.

 

Looks like Kapoors have already accepted Alia as their bahu. Another wedding round the corner? We’ll have to see. For now, we are just waiting for Ranbir and Alia to unite on the screen for Brahmastra, which is a fantasy trilogy.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Alia Bhatt #Bollywood #couple #couple goals #Entertainment #Instagram #Neetu Kapoor #Ranbir Kapoor #Rishi Kapoor

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All