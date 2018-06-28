Neetu Kapoor is AWED by Alia Bhatt’s stunning saree avatar!

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are the hottest of the hottest news right now. The two are literally painting the town red with their love and spilling the beans to the media. In fact, not just Ranbir, but his mommy Neetu too is in love with Alia and doesn’t shy away from expressing the same.

Alia uploaded a picture of hers in a stunning saree that she wore for the engagement party of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani. And Neetu Kapoor just could help but be awed. She expressed the same with her comment on Alia’s picture.

पलट ✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Jun 28, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

This is not the first time when Neetu and Alia Bhatt have showed off their love on the social media. Earlier too the two were seen bonding on the social media platform.

Not just Ranbir’s mother but looks like his dad too is not shying away from talking about his bond with the Bhatt family and took on Twitter to share a special anecdote with the Bhatts.

Haha wow 😀🌟🙌 hope we work together again sir.. maybe this time all together 😬😬 https://t.co/hJmlM24qRr — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) May 22, 2018

Looks like Kapoors have already accepted Alia as their bahu. Another wedding round the corner? We’ll have to see. For now, we are just waiting for Ranbir and Alia to unite on the screen for Brahmastra, which is a fantasy trilogy.