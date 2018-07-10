home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Neetu Kapoor's evening in Paris is all about the symbol of LOVE!

Neetu Kapoor's evening in Paris is all about the symbol of LOVE!

First published: July 10, 2018 08:25 PM IST | Updated: July 10, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Author: Rushabh Dhruv

Bollywood's yesteryear diva Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 59th birthday in Paris along with her children. Neetu's elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted pictures on her Instagram account, celebrating the occasion. One of the pictures she posted was a collage of Neetu Kapoor from years gone by.

#60goinon16 ‘Happiest bday to my lifeline’ - I love you so much mom ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

 

Ranbir Kapoor has also flown in to celebrate his mother's birthday. He too was seen in one of the pictures posing with his sister, Riddhima. In another picture posted by Neetu's daughter, has women from three different generations. Neetu Kapoor was seen along with her mother, Krishna Kapoor (wife of late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor) and her daughter.

#myuniverse ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

#mumsbday #paris ❤️

A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial) on

But now as per Neetu’s latest post on Instagram, we see that the actress is damn excited to see the Eiffel Tower.

Super charged to see the Eiffel Tower 🗼🤪

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Neetu Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, started her career as an actress when she was only eight years old. Under the alias of Baby Sonia she started her career as a child artist. Her first role as a child artist was in the film Suraj in 1966. But must say, she still looks flawless.

 

 

SHOW MORE
tags: #Bollywood #City #Eiffel Tower #Entertainment #europe #famjam #Instagram #Neetu Kapoor #Paris #Ranbir Kapoor #Rishi Kapoor

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All