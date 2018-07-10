Neetu Kapoor's evening in Paris is all about the symbol of LOVE!

Bollywood's yesteryear diva Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 59th birthday in Paris along with her children. Neetu's elder daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni posted pictures on her Instagram account, celebrating the occasion. One of the pictures she posted was a collage of Neetu Kapoor from years gone by.

Ranbir Kapoor has also flown in to celebrate his mother's birthday. He too was seen in one of the pictures posing with his sister, Riddhima. In another picture posted by Neetu's daughter, has women from three different generations. Neetu Kapoor was seen along with her mother, Krishna Kapoor (wife of late Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor) and her daughter.

But now as per Neetu’s latest post on Instagram, we see that the actress is damn excited to see the Eiffel Tower.

Neetu Kapoor, wife of Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, started her career as an actress when she was only eight years old. Under the alias of Baby Sonia she started her career as a child artist. Her first role as a child artist was in the film Suraj in 1966. But must say, she still looks flawless.