The Faceapp has been dominating social media lately. It is being used by everyone from ordinary people to famous and popular celebrities as well. Although the app shows people an improvised image of how they would look younger or older, people use it more often to see how they would look younger. Even though the app is being enjoyed by most, there are some who feel that the app exaggerates its improvised images. Neetu Kapoor was the latest one to mock the app, calling it exaggerated, as she shared an old picture of Rishi Kapoor.
This pic proves Faceapp is so exaggerated 🥴
The Faceapp gained massive popularity after a fan used it on a picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to show them still together like an old couple. It was later used by Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor on their own photos exciting fans very much. Nevertheless, Rishi Kapoor was not impressed by the app and even took a dig at it stating that he was not aware of how long the app took but that his make up for Kapoor and Sons took six hours daily. He added that every minute was worth it.
Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet below:
Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor has not been seen on the big screen for a while owing to his treatment taking place in New York. The treatment is nearing its end and the actor hopes to be back soon. He was recently seen in Smeep Kang's Jhootha Kahin Ka. Although the film received mixed reviews, Rishi Kapoor's acting received a lot of praises.