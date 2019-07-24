Soheib Ahsan July 24 2019, 10.01 pm July 24 2019, 10.01 pm

The Faceapp has been dominating social media lately. It is being used by everyone from ordinary people to famous and popular celebrities as well. Although the app shows people an improvised image of how they would look younger or older, people use it more often to see how they would look younger. Even though the app is being enjoyed by most, there are some who feel that the app exaggerates its improvised images. Neetu Kapoor was the latest one to mock the app, calling it exaggerated, as she shared an old picture of Rishi Kapoor.

Check out Neetu Kapoor's Instagram picture below:

View this post on Instagram This pic proves Faceapp is so exaggerated 🥴 A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on Jul 24, 2019 at 6:56am PDT

The Faceapp gained massive popularity after a fan used it on a picture of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone to show them still together like an old couple. It was later used by Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor on their own photos exciting fans very much. Nevertheless, Rishi Kapoor was not impressed by the app and even took a dig at it stating that he was not aware of how long the app took but that his make up for Kapoor and Sons took six hours daily. He added that every minute was worth it.

Check out Rishi Kapoor's tweet below:

I don’t know how long an app takes to age you but this making up took 6 hours daily for 23 days and an hour to remove. But was worth every minute of it. “Kapoor & Sons” https://t.co/5wwrnpiHlf — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 16, 2019