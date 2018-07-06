home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Neetu Kapoor’s take on her son Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Casanova’ image will leave you amused

First published: July 06, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Updated: July 06, 2018 05:28 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Called as the ‘serial dater’ of the film industry, Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life has never been hidden from us. While he is pro at romancing on-screen, he is definitely a master when it comes to off-screen romance. His love sagas with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are quite famous, he now seems to have his eyes for Alia Bhatt. He confessed that he is in a relationship with Alia in a recent interview. With this he is keeping up with his Casanova image, but one wonders what mom Neetu has to say about it. And old interview has the answer. According to her, Ranbir has never approached a girl first!

“I think he is charming, but he is very shy. I don't see him approaching a girl. It's they who make the first move, and he is too soft to say no, and gets involved. But he does confide in me, sometimes asks my advice. And I speak to him like a friend, and even try to get him out of an involvement if that is the best option,” quoted Neetu in an old interview with Firstpost.

So does that mean Alia was the one to make the first move? You never know!

