Neha and Angad’s wedding reception plans are really NOT MAKING ANY SENSE

While we all were busy with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi surprised us by tying the knot without much of brouhaha. While rumour mills had suggested they were dating, we had no inkling of the fact that they were serious enough to plunge into matrimony. After the two tied the knot, they took to Instagram to inform everyone about their wedding. Well, after having the wedding ceremony in Delhi, Angad and Neha are now planning to have a reception in July for their friends. But, well there’s a catch here.

The two are planning to have a wedding reception according to people’s availability. Well, who does that? No, it is not something that we have created out of our imagination. Angad himself while talking to Mid-day has stated that. The actor said, "We are hoping to host a reception in the first week of July. Shaadi toh kar li, but we have to go reverse now."

"I want my close friends to be there. Right now, all of them are busy. [Ashish] Nehra is not in town. From the film industry, I want Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan and Salman [Khan] bhai to be there, and they are both caught up right now," he added. Bedi also said that his better half also has a sizeable list of friends in the industry as well.

There’s no doubt that Neha and Angad are one of the cutest couples we have in Bollywood. But, their decision to plan a wedding reception according to people’s availability seems totally off-beat. We thought it was the other way round. After all, friends plan their availability around the special occasions and not vice versa.