Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s daughter, Mehr, makes her social media debut

On November 18, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl. It was on Tuesday when the couple announced the name of their daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. They shared a picture of their daughter but that didn’t give us a glimpse of her face. However, grandpa Bishan Singh Bedi couldn’t control his excitement and shared the first official picture of baby Mehr which has the little munchkin’s face clearly visible.

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents...Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

In his tweet, the former cricketer has written that she is another lifeline for her grandparents. Mehr’s picture is adorable. We are left wondering whom does she look like - her mommy Neha or daddy Angad. What do you guys think?

Neha and Angad tied the knot in May this year. They made an announcement about their wedding after they got hitched. It was a hush hush wedding for them. A few days ago, on Neha’s chat show No Filter Neha, Angad revealed that they got married as Neha was pregnant. Neha also revealed that how a few hours before the wedding she had no wedding dress ready. It was in August this year when the couple announced that they are expecting their first child.