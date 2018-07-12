Neha Dhupia is a fan of Priyanka Chopra's beau Nick Jonas and here's proof!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ love tale is surely the talk of tinsel town. From going on dinner dates to cycling on the streets of NYC like they don’t care, the couple has been spending a lot of cosy time together. The two also met each others’ families, and the pyaar doesn’t seem to stop anytime soon.

At the moment, PeeCee is in India to shoot for Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink and Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

But then the newlywed, Neha Dhupia just teased Priyanka Chopra on Instagram and it’s exactly what a bestie would do. We never knew that Neha was such a big fan of Nick Jonas and his brother Joe Jonas and this revelation is quite interesting and how. The Lust Stories actress clicked a picture of the music CD and displayed it on her Instagram story tagging Priyanka Chopra and teasing her with what she just discovered.

With this, we are surely eager to know if Priyanka has seen the tagged picture, as it will be really interesting to what our desi girl has to say.

Anyway, talking about PeeCee and Nick, the couple is are surely hit by a cupid and are thinking of different ways to juggle between their respective careers. The actress is currently in India and is all set to start shooting for Salman Khan’s Bharat. Meanwhile, Nick is in LA, working on his own assignments. Amidst such tight schedules, we won’t be surprised if he decides to pay her a visit by landing in India.