Neha Dhupia just revealed her newborn baby girl's name and it's too cute for words!

Six months after their wedding, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi became proud parents to a beautiful baby girl on Sunday, at Women's Hospital in Khar. We are yet to have a glimpse of the tiny one, but we now know her name! Neha and Angad have decided to call her Mehr. What's nicer is that she will carry both her mother's and father's surnames.

Look at those tiny little feet. Isn't it amazing how they leave such big impressions in our heart?

Neha and Angad's marriage was rather a surprise to us, as almost nobody knew they were even dating. They have been friends for many years, and Neha once revealed that Angad liked her right from the days she was in a relationship with someone else, but decided to wait for her. Now that's some endurance, right?

Soon after their wedding, the eagle eyes of the paparazzi started assuming that the actor was expecting a baby. But we had to wait for a while before they actually announced it. Angad was recently on his wife's talk show No Filter Neha and revealed how he broke the news of Neha's pregnancy at his home when they were not even married.

"I just blurted 'We're gonna have a baby'...There was silence...Bohot jhaad padi," he chuckled. LOL!

We wish you lasting happiness. Please share pictures soon! :)