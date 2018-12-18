Bollywood Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr turns a month old, the proud mommy shares an adorable video Darshana Devi December 18 2018, 8.55 pm December 18 2018, 8.55 pm

It was on November 18 when celebrity couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their little angel Mehr. Can you believe it’s been a month already? The little munchkin rang in her first month on Tuesday and proud mommy Neha shared a special post to express her happiness. When Mehr was born, Angad’s father Bishan Bedi was the first to give us a glimpse of the little one. Now Neha has shared the first ever video of the kid with the world.

Taking to Instagram, the mummy Neha shared a boomerang video of her princess that shows the baby girl kicking her birthday card. Her card reads ‘one month old today’. What else could have driven away our mid-week blues? We just can’t stop playing it on loop, can we? Earlier Neha announced the name of her daughter by sharing a picture of the baby’s feet. She wrote alongside, “Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world.”

View this post on Instagram Mehr Dhupia Bedi says hello to the world ... ❤️ A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Nov 19, 2018 at 11:18pm PST

Neha and Angad surprised everyone with their wedding announcement in the month of May. The two tied the knot as per Sikh traditions in Delhi. The news of Neha’s pregnancy was revealed in August and the pair hosted a grand baby shower on September 30.