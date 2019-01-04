Neha Kakkar admits suffering from depression; is break up with Himansh Kohli the reason?

Neha Kakkar might have ruled the charts in 2018 because of her rocking voice but, the start of 2019 doesn’t appear to be very happy one for the singer… at least her Instagram story says so. All seemed to be well until the singer took to her Instagram and shared her feelings and what she is going through. In a shocking series of Insta-stories, Neha revealed that she is suffering from depression, she further blamed all the ‘negative’ people in her life for the same. She also admitted on going through her worst days.

The Aankh Marey hit-maker mentioned that whatever she is going through is not because of one or two people, it's the world who is invading her personal life instead. She also begged on letting her live happily rather than judging her. Such a sad story, Neha! Speculations have it that the reason behind her depression is nothing else but her sudden break-up with actor Himansh Kohli. The two of them were dating for months and it was on the sets of a singing reality show - Indian Idol - when they acknowledged their relationship. However, the couple called it quits in no time. The duo added fuel to the fire after unfollowing each other on Instagram. Also, Neha deleted most of her photos and videos with him though, Himansh still has all the pictures with Neha and her family members.

A source close to the singer said, "Currently, Neha is going through a rough phase in her personal life and yesterday while she was shooting for the show, she broke down when one of the contestants sang an emotional love song. She couldn't control her tears. In fact, since she arrived on the set; she wasn't feeling well. Usually, she is very chirpy and bubbly on the set; but things were not the same yesterday. The team had to take several re-takes to capture the perfect moment. Neha was a little confused about her emotions. Finally, she decided to take a break for a few minutes and then resumed shooting."

Well, on the contrary, the singer’s Instagram posts say a different story altogether because it was only recently when Neha shared how 2018 was the best year for her and she sounded quite happy. Right after her depression story, the singer also promised to give her best at her upcoming concert in Guwahati. It appears to be a clear case of ‘not being able to move on’.