Neha Kakkar gets trolled for crying on a reality show, but isn’t that a TRP gimmick?

Cry cry, itna cry karte hai kaiko? Well, this is a song from John Abraham-starrer Jhootha Hi Sahi, but it perfectly fits to the actresses of our daily soaps. But it’s not just the television actress who shed all those tears. Reality shows on TV aren’t too far behind in the crying department. The teary spotlight is now on Neha Kakkar who has been crying on the new season of a reality show. She has become the butt of jokes and social media is laughing at her expense.

But, looks like she wasn’t in the mood to take these trolls. She took to her Instagram account to give trolls a fitting reply. While her reply may have been appropriate, it makes us wonder if her crying on a reality show is a TRP gimmick. Right now Neha is the one who has been trolled for crying on the show, but there are many other celebs too who have got emotional and shed some tears on the small screen.

Let’s talk about Farah Khan. Neha has replaced Farah Khan in this season of Indian Idol. In the last season, when Farah was judging the show, she too had cried. Even her co-judge Sonu Nigam was surprised that the otherwise cheerful Farah shed a tear.

Madhuri Dixit who have been judging dance reality shows too has had her emotional moments. Currently, she is judging the show Dance Deewane and we have seen Madhuri in a sulking mood in this show too.

But, it is not just about Neha, Farah or Madhuri. Most reality show judges have at least sobbed once in the show, be it Preity Zinta in Nach Baliye or Kirron Kher in India’s Got Talent.

We are not sure if this is scripted or reality, but yes this really helps the TRP.