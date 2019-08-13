Antara Kashyap August 13 2019, 4.17 pm August 13 2019, 4.17 pm

Singer Neha Kakkar posted on Monday a series of cryptic Instagram posts hinting that she was in depression because of some rumours spread by people. The singer responded to reports that she was dating Indian Idol contestant Vibhor Parashar. The singer shared a long alarming post stating she had worked really hard to make her family proud and rumors like these are inappropriate as she is a daughter and sister to somebody. The singer also said that even though she was a celebrity, she was a human first, and talking about someone's personal life might drive them on the brink of taking their own life.

The rumours of the singer dating Parashar began swirling as she started singing in musical concerts with him. The singer was previously dating Yaariyan actor Himansh Kohli. The singer had also posted a story after their breakup that she was suffering from depression. Neha Kakkar's Instagram stories indicate that the false rumours of a relationship with Vibhor Parashar have really affected her mental health. However, the singer shared a couple of other images saying that she will be fine as she has a concert to attend. She also said that she would be fine as she had god and a godlike family.

The singer had also shared a similar post talking about being in depression after her breakup with Himansh Kohli. The singer went on a similar rant saying that as a celebrity she has to listen to a lot of negative comments about her relationships and personal life. Kakkar also went on to say that her depression was not because of on or two people but because of how cruel the world was.

The singer, however, shared her brother's music video an said that she was proud of him.

