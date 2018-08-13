Nepotism haunts Karan Johar again but he has a savage reply

A grand movie announcement happened a few days back as filmmaker Karan Johar let the world know about his next directorial venture, a magnum opus titled Takht. He has pulled off a casting coup as his movie brings together Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. While, people are all praises and excited for the interesting star cast, some also believe that the man is promoting nepotism once again.

The filmmaker ended up becoming a butt of the jokes post the star cast announcement. However, with his innate sense of humour, he gave a savage response to the trolls.

Ma’m...your clever coinage is original and has a dash of humour but nothing can match your beautiful DP image! Hand on chin and looking at an undisclosed location.... https://t.co/I5rd66894A — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2018

You must stop immediately or the world will come to a drastic end! https://t.co/wn62oCcrhA — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 12, 2018

Well, what are your thoughts on the star cast of the movie? Speaking of nepotism, the term has haunted him ever since Kangana Ranaut addressed him as the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’ on Koffee With Karan. Since then, the N word hasn’t left his back and he continues being called as nepotistic. But, the man is nonchalant of all these things, continues to support the actors he believes in.

Speaking of his other projects, his last was Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Dhadak whereas his next will be Kalank that stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur.