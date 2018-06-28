Nepotism se in, but not IN the league!

Kangana Ranaut threw the word ‘nepotism’ at Karan Johar’s face on his show Koffee with Karan and now every time you see a star kid step into the industry, you are instantly reminded of Kangana and the N-word. While nepotism has given us some hit performers like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, it also gave us many other stars with a filmy lineage who didn't do any wonders on the big screen. In spite of repeated attempts, they couldn't manage to make the cut.

Esha Deol

When you're the daughter of Dream Girl Hema Malini and He-Man of Bollywood Dharmendra, you have extreme pressure to prove yourself. But sadly, for Esha Deol, none of her movies apart from Dhoom worked and that flick too can't be credited to her alone. The actress who started off her filmy career with the movie 'Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe' in 2002 didn't quite make the cut when it comes to delivering solo hits. After a failed career in films, Esha settled down with successful businessman Bharat Takhtani and has a little angel named Radhya too.

Uday Chopra

The son of maverick filmmaker-producer Yash Chopra, Uday started off on a fair note with the movie Mohabbatein, but unfortunately for him, his other projects didn't make a mark and he only earned roles as a sidekick. Now, he has turned a producer with Yash Raj Film's subsidiary Hollywood production house YRF Entertainment.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Daughter of the beautiful Tanuja and sister to the very successful Kajol, Tanishaa failed to live up to the expectations set for her. Her movies like Neal N Nikki, One Two Three, Sssshhh tanked heavily and last we remember, she was seen in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Fardeen Khan

Son of the good-looking and popular actor Feroz Khan, Fardeen had a dream debut in Prem Aggan which even bagged him a Filmfare Award, but with some terrible movie choices, he faded into thin air.

Zayed Khan

In 2003, Fardeen’s cousin and director Sanjay Khan's son Zayed Khan made his debut with Chura Liya Hai Tumne. But, none of his roles are fresh in the minds of the audience except for Main Hoon Naa in which he played the second lead to Shah Rukh Khan. Now he is completely out of the film circuit.

Sikander Kher

When you have super talented parents like Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher, you are expected to have a higher understanding of cinema, but for Sikander Kher, none of his movies clicked. Not one. In fact, his debut flick Woodstock Villa too can't even be recollected by the audience.

Tusshar Kapoor

Son of veteran actor Jeetendra, Tusshar Kapoor did a slate of films, but he is only remembered for his mute character in the popular Golmaal franchise and that's what has kept him going. Today, he is a single father to a boy named Laksshya via surrogacy.

Faisal Khan

Tahir Hussain’s son and Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal made his debut in the 2000 release Mela which also starred his brother. This was his only movie known to the audiences and sadly he disappeared after getting diagnosed with a mental disorder.

This list proves that Nepotism can only get you an entry into Bollywood but the audience alone decides who stays and who fails.