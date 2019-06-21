Onkar Kulkarni June 21 2019, 10.06 pm June 21 2019, 10.06 pm

They say nepotism is the passport to showbiz in Bollywood. Kids of celebrities have been subjected to the nepotism debate as they make an entry following their family members into the film industry. While people feel it is blessed to be related to celebrities and it falls in their favour, this has not been in the case of Sharmin Segal, who is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece and is making her debut as an actor through her uncle’s production venture, Malaal.

Nepotism actually made Sharmin cry. Remembering the incident, she says, “I have been visiting the sets of my uncle’s films. I was an obese girl before. I was on the sets of (Goliyon Ki Raasleela) Ram-Leela. I could see that people on the sets were staring at me. I could feel that they were judging me (for her size). For what? Just because I am Sanjay sir’s niece? It was the time when I didn’t even have plans of becoming an actress. This is nepotism. I couldn’t take it and I cried.”

While Sharmin was in tears, Priyanka Chopra who was a part of the film braced her up. She says, “Priyanka is an outsider, she sat me down. She told me that life has given me something special and that I should make the best use of it instead of breaking down. This is when I took up the challenge. My motto was to make my uncle proud.” At the time Sharmin was claims to be 94 kilos. Today she weighs 47 kgs.