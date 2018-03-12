Preity Zinta molestation case: Police file charge sheet, three and half years after FIR

Three and a half years after Preity Zinta had registered a complaint against Ness Wadia for molestation and verbally abuse, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday finally filed a charge sheet against the leading entrepreneur. The charge sheet is said to be 500 odd pages of document.

Although Wadia was present during the proceedings at the Esplanade court, where the chargesheet was filed, the court let Wadia go on a personal bond of Rs 20,000, the businessman’s counsel Abad Ponda told the Times group.

Earlier Preity Zinta had submitted four pictures, displaying 'bruise-like' marks on her right arm, to the Mumbai police. She claimed they were caused when Wadia grabbed her with force. Zinta also told the police that Wadia mistreated the team staff over ticket distribution when she was in the AC room in Garware Pavilion. She also said that she was abused for the third time on the ground in front of team members adding the fact that she had to sit in the non-AC seats for the entire match.

In his defense, Wadia submitted a list of nine names in July. He claimed that these people were present at the stadium during the alleged incident and he requested the police to record statements by them. All nine statements were eventually taken by the police.

Gene Goodenough (Zinta's husband) also recorded his statement with the police via email. "In his statement, Goodenough supported Zinta’s claims, stating he had intervened when Wadia molested and abused Zinta and he'd asked Wadia not to misbehave with a woman," said a senior official. Andrew Miller, another foreign national and the father of cricketer David Miller, also sent his statement through email. "Miller, on the other hand, said he saw the couple arguing but did not see Wadia misbehave with her as he was seated far away," added the senior official, according to an Indian Express report.