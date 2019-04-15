Netflix announces ten new original films for its Indian audience

Ranjini Maitra April 15 2019, 10.11 pm April 15 2019, 10.11 pm

As it entered the Indian market, Netflix has concentrated on changing the spectrum of digital movie-viewing in India. Netflix original films included Vicky Kaushal's Love Per Square Feet and Radhika Apte's Lust Stories and were all well-received. Moving on, Netflix India now wants to expand its grip and has announced ten new original films. It is collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chilies Entertainment, Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films among others and a bunch of prolific filmmakers including Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar.

"When Netflix launched in India, we changed the way Indian audiences enjoy their films. Given our diversity, history and culture, India is home to powerful stories waiting to be told to audiences around the world. The depth of talent and vision of our creators is enabling us to create films our members will love. We want to be a home for India's finest filmmakers where their stories travel to more people than ever before," Srishti Behl Arya, Director - International Original Film, India, Netflix, said in a statement.

Red Chillies Entertainment will be producing Class of 83, a film that revolves around a policeman-turned-trainer and his students. Lust Stories directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are reuniting for Ghost Stories. Farah Khan will be producing a thriller titled Mrs. Serial Killer, which will be directed by her husband Shirish Kunder.

"Today a filmmaker with an interesting idea has so many avenues to connect with the audience... As a content creator, there has never been a better time to tell stories," Karan said, while discussing his collaboration with Netflix, reports Business Standard.