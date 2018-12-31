Netflix India wants us to take a New Year Resolution and it obviously revolves around Radhika Apte!

2018 has been a year where digital has blown up amazingly well. Many Bollywood celebs also made their debut on the digital platform, but one, in particular, who has made a mark in the digital world is Radhika Apte. She is omnipresent on the streaming giant with many web series and films present on demand. Netflix India has also been tweeting a lot about Radhika Apte and a taking a dig at themselves! Talk about being a sport! They have suggested their followers take a resolution and that obviously revolves around Radhika.

So, Netflix India tweeted that we all should take a resolution that we won’t comment on their posts about Radhika Apte's whereabouts. For the uninitiated, more than the big screen we saw Radhika on Netflix in 2018. It started with web series like Sacred Games, then Lust Stories and then finally Ghoul. Apte's films like PadMan and Adhadhun are also streaming on Netflix. Isn’t that amazing?

Netflix had also made a video on Radhika’s omnipresence on their streaming giant and how she can play any character. People have also started calling it Radflix! We are sure in 2019 we will get to see a lot more of Radhika Apte on Netflix.