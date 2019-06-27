Soheib Ahsan June 27 2019, 7.15 pm June 27 2019, 7.15 pm

Netflix India has recently had a very interesting line up of films and series on their platform. Their latest announcement on Monday was regarding an upcoming horror series called 'Typewriter' which will be premiering on July 19. Today, Netflix dropped the full trailer of the series. The series revolves around a supposedly haunted house in Goa called Bardez Villa and a series of mysterious deaths. The trailer suggests that there is much more to the deaths than the house itself.

The trailer starts with a typewriter which makes multiple appearances throughout. An important part of the series will be a family of three who move into the house, as is the case in most horror related films and shows. To top it off, a police officer draws minor connections between the last family that lived in the house long ago and the current family moving in. Another important part of the series will be a group of school kids inspired to be ghost hunters after reading a book called, The Ghost of Sultanpur. As revealed before, the school kids will be caught in the struggle to balance school work and chores with their ghost hunting adventures.

Sujoy Ghosh has directed the series. The tiny ghost-busters will be played by Palash Kamble, Mikhail Gandhi, Arna Sharma and Aaryansh Malviya. Purab Kohli, Samir Kochchar and Palomi Ghosh have also been cast to play lead roles.