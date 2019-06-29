Antara Kashyap June 29 2019, 12.44 pm June 29 2019, 12.44 pm

Vicky Kaushal is undoubtedly the latest Bollywood heartthrob who has managed to become a household name after superhit films like Uri: The Surgical Strike and Raazi. Now, Vicky Kaushal has managed to find another superfan in the form of Netflix. The OTT media service has proved that when it comes to Vicky Kaushal, it has no chill. Kaushal, who has done Netflix original films like Love Per Square Foot and Lust Stories, just earned another honour from Netflix, the Vicky-Pedia, a biography tailor-made for the actor.

Netflix India took to Instagram on Saturday to post a picture of Vicky-Pedia, a biography of Vicky Kaushal but a lot of 'fan-girl' elements from the media service provider. Calling the actor a "certified heart-throb", Netflix went to say that Vicky will reply to the phrases "Ooo Vicky Kaushal, Vicky Vicky Kaushal."

Check out the hilarious Vicky-Pedia below:

Actor Vicky Kaushal who was surprised by this sudden show of affection replied to Netflix via his Instagram story. He wrote that he loved the fact that Netflix won't chill.

Check out his reply below:

This is not the first time Netflix showed their love for Vicky Kaushal. In the Netflix Year End Review 2018 video, the company featured Vicky Kaushal and showered him with compliments. Referring to his character in Lust Story that doesn't last very long in bed, Netflix said, "Even if he lasted 4 seconds IRL, our tharak for him wouldn't go anywhere."