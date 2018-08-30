Netflix or Radflix? Let Radhika Apte explain it

Radhika Apte is all over Netflix and of course the internet. Thanks to her back-to-back projects with the digital streaming service, netizens are having a ball of a time creating memes on the same because Radhika Apt(e) hai. *wink* The actress has already been part of three back-to-back shows namely Lust Stories, Sacred Games and Ghoul on Netflix. And now, she is all set to tie up with them for the fourth time for Omnipresent.

We’ve got our hands on a video where we see an overwhelming Radhika talking about how excited she is to be part of this new project. The sneak-peak video gives us a glimpse from behind the scenes of Omnipresent. The best part is where we learn that every character in the story is played by apt Radhika. The video also features director Vikarmaditya Motwane.

When you open Netflix. pic.twitter.com/PrHbsidvKM — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) August 27, 2018

As seen in the video, Vikram explains how Radhika is the only lead in the upcoming project. Yeah, right from a villager to an evil office chick, Radhika is all over. The video finally ends on a funny note that Omnipresent will be available on Radflix. *hehehe*

When you open Netflix these days. pic.twitter.com/z0JawlbLPm — Bade Chote (@badechote) August 27, 2018

We are loving the fact that how Radhika has not let trolls affect her much and is rather, enjoying all the comedy on internet. We don’t know when Omnipresent is set to release, so till then if you are missing Radhika, watch her in Ghoul!