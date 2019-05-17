Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future full of religious conflict in this trailer

Debanu Das May 17 2019, 5.26 pm May 17 2019, 5.26 pm

Huma Qureshi’s upcoming Netflix series Leila has just released its trailer. Based on Prayaag Akbar’s book of the same name, the story is based on a dystopian future where there is law, but not the way we know it now. The show will have six episodes adapted for the screen by Urmi Juvekar and directed by Deepa Mehta, Shanker Raman and Pawan Kumar. The series goes live on June 14.

Huma plays the role of Shalini. The trailer shows that she and her husband (Rahul Khanna) live happily with their daughter, Leila. However, one fine day, the chil is abducted and Shalini is forced into a van and her husband is beaten (presumably, to death). We get a glimpse of the world that is around. People are forced to live in poor conditions and are separated on the basis of religion, income and caste. It is not clear why Leila is taken away, except for the fact that she has ‘mixed blood.’ Later, in the trailer, it is shown that Shalini is hell-bent on finding her daughter, and takes things into her own hands.

Netflix's Leila Trailer speaks of a future not so far away.

It is revealed that Shalini has apparently married outside her community and that is what gets her into trouble. She goes on to discover that the government, as it is, takes away children with mixed blood and transports them somewhere. The story is based in an imaginary town called Aryavarta. Totalitarian laws dictate the land and there is a lot of suffering. There’s a constant background announcement that keeps repeating. The announcement says that being dedicated to one’s work is akin to giving up one’s life for Aryavarta. It also encourages people to sacrifice themselves for Aryavarta.

Huma had spoken about the series in a statement to media outlets, "Leila has been a fantastic Netflix project to work on. I'm thrilled to be essaying Shalini, whose unique mix of strength, grace and optimism is what gets her through all kinds of obstacles. So it really has been an honour to portray a character that has not only pushed me as an artist but I believe will resonate with a lot of young women.” Leila also stars Siddharth, Arif Zakaria and Ashwath Bhatt.