  3. Bollywood
Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future full of religious conflict in this trailer

Bollywood

Netflix's Leila: Huma Qureshi stars in a dystopian, fictional future full of religious conflict in this trailer

Huma Qureshi looks tough and resilient to all totalitarian propaganda.

back
Cannes 2019Huma QureshiLeilaLeila TrailerNetflix
nextBharat Zinda song launch: Salman Khan stops Katrina Kaif from calling him 'bhai jaan'

within