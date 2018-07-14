New BFF Alert! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prianka Singha party hard in London

It’s over a month since Kareena Kapoor Khan and family have been vacationing in London and looks like they are in no mood to return. From spending quality time with Saif Ali Khan and their little bundle of joy Taimur to getting papped while strolling on the streets, Bebo is having a ball of a time with her favourite bunch of people.

Along with all the pictures of Kareena, Karisma, Saif, Sonam and Anand, we also spotted Taimur playing with a little girl. Turns out the baby girl was Rannvijay Singha’s daughter Kainaat. And while the kids are at play, their mommies were quickly becoming buddies. That’s right, Bebo seems to have found a new bestie in Prianka Singha; Rannvijay Singha’s wife. The hot mommies hung out together many times through this London holiday. Taimur and Kainaat too have warmed up to each other after their first play date together. Remember, the videos that we brought you?

Little did we know that Bebo and Prianka would have grown so fond of each other over time that they had yet another reunion last night? Yes, the ladies headed out to a popular club for some wine and dine. In one of the videos, you can hear Prianka screaming LAST NIGHT which makes us wonder if Bebo is returning to India or is Prianka coming back? Nevertheless, now that both the mommies have found a good company in each other, we won’t be surprised if they bring this friendship back to Mumbai.