New Padmavati poster is menacing: Ranveer has blood in his eyes

Amidst all the controversy around Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, the film seems to be steadily moving towards its scheduled launch date. Ranveer Singh, playing the role of Alauddin Khilji looks menacing in the new Padmavati poster that is released today. After the new song, Ek Dil Ek Jaan and the new poster, we are waiting for the movie with bated breath.

After Bajirao Mastani, this is Ranveer’s second a period drama. He definitely looks the part of the evil Alauddin Khilji as he is seated on a throne with danger in his eyes. After Deepika and Shahid’s three posters it was time for Khilji to get his third one. Ranveer is looking deadly in the poster wearing a maroon and golden robe. Similar to Shahid’s poster, the royal headgear, beard and long hair make Ranveer look very royal and king-like.

It is one of the most anticipated releases of this year, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the titular role as Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor will play Rawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh will be seen as Emperor Alauddin Khilji.

The movie has been marred in controversies since the beginning of its shoot schedule. Bhansali is accused of distorting history with his portrayal of characters. He has, however, come out with clarification negating reports of the kind. While reports of misplaced depictions and representations do the rounds, it has, none the less added to the anticipation of the film.

The magnum opus is set to release on December 1, 2017.