New Padmavati poster out: Shahid looks his regal best!

Every headline related to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, is related to countless controversies and threats surrounding the movie. However, in the midst of all the noise, the film seems to be steadily moving towards its scheduled launch date. Shahid Kapoor, playing Rajput warrior king Rawal Ratan Singh is seen in his royal best in the all new Padmavati poster released on Friday.

For Shahid, it is the first time that he is doing a period drama and he definitely looks the part as the King. After Deepika’s third poster dropped this week, it was Shahid turns for the third time and it’s dripping with royalty. And what a poster it is! Looking regal and fierce, Shahid is sitting on his golden throne wearing a violet and gold attire. The royal headgear, beard and long hair make him look very royal, almost king-like.

It is one of the most anticipated releases of this year, Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the titular role and Ranveer Singh will be seen as Emperor Alauddin Khilji.The movie has been marred in controversies since the beginning of its shoot scehdule. Bhansali is accused of distorting facts to make his movie. In the movie, Deepika plays the titular role while Ranveer plays the part of Alauddin Khilji. The magnum opus is set to release on December 1, 2017.​