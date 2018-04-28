New Race 3 poster with Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will set your heart racing

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen romancing each other in Race 3, when it releases on June 15. After blowing us over with their performance in Kick, we can’t wait to see the duo together on screen again. And to add to the curiosity, Salman Khan shared an update from the film and this time it came as a new poster.

More than the other posters, this one will surely get your heart racing. The poster shows Salman holding on to Jacqueline as she looks away from the camera. The actress is seen wearing a backless top bearing her well-chiseled shoulders. Salman sports a tough look, staring straight into the camera, wearing a suit and holding a gun.

Salman, Jacqueline and the rest of the crew are currently in Kashmir, shooting for a track. This was a last-minute addition to the film. The team had previously shot at the Sonamarg region and have now moved on to Leh. Videos are going viral on social media showed some of the crew, including Salman and Jacqueline, riding bikes to the next location.

Reports also mentioned that the team had visited tourist spots after wrapping up their shoot for the day. A source speaking to Pinkvilla said that South Africa was going to be the last schedule, followed by Mumbai. “After the court sentencing, certain changes had to be made in the schedule. The makers felt it would be feasible to wrap up the Mumbai schedule first so that they didn’t lose out on time. Towards the month-end, they will head to Leh to film the song that was initially meant to be canned in foreign locales”.