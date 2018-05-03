New Sanju poster: Ranbir Kapoor aces the Sanjay Dutt 90s look again

Ranbir Kapoor starrer biopic on Sanjay Dutt, titled Sanju, launched its teaser few days back. The teaser, which features Ranbir Kapoor in different avatars of Sanjay Dutt, reached over 16 million views in less than 24 hours of its launch. The poster of Sanju highlights six phases of Sanjay Dutt’s life, with Kapoor’s shocking resemblance to Dutt. Director Rajkumar Hirani, who promised his fans with a release one poster of Sanju each day with a new look of Ranbir, is keeping his word.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Hirani put up a poster of Sanju with Ranbir Kapoor once again showcasing Dutt from his 90s phase. Ranbir’s looks are complimented by his iconic long hair and tough looks. With every poster release, the actor continues to affirm that he looks perfectly in character and it’s further underlined with his posture and bulky physique.

Hirani has been steadily fuelling the hype around the film with his constant poster releases. The director previously released one of Ranbir making his way out of prison and that one was close to the real deal too.

Though the teaser and the posters have led to a much fan applause, trolls on Twitter look on the makers of on film for Ranbir Kapoor’s different looks in the poster and the gimmickry around the teaser.

In spite of all the talk around the film, Ranbir Kapoor has earned much appreciation from various quarters. The film is sure to remind us of the time when Sanjay Dutt went through life-changing situations. The film will feature music by AR Rahman, Shantanu Moitra and Amaal Mallik. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra produced Sanju will release on June 29.