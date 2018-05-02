New Sanju poster: Ranbir Kapoor perfects the 90s bad boy look

Director Rajkumar Hirani recently gave us a glimpse of the many stages of actor Sanjay Dutt’s life with a teaser. Hirani then released a few looks of lead actor Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt with some posters. As promised, the director keeps his word of providing fans with ample posters, further hyping up the film. On Wednesday he released a new poster in which Ranbir is seen sporting the same hairstyle from Sanjay’s Sadak and Khalnayak phase.

The poster shows Ranbir as Sanjay, wearing a vest, with long, unkempt hair. While Ranbir looks muscular, his left hand is seen bandaged. He is also shown wearing a thin necklace.

Sanju will be a film on the life of Sanjay Dutt and will trace the high and low points of his life. The Munnabhai star became a sensation in the country with the performance in his films but he even went on to become one of the most controversial. The film will take viewers through Sanjay’s involvement with the underworld, exposure to various types of addictions, rumours of him being a terrorist and the loss of loved ones.

The new 90s look of Ranbir reminds us of a time when Sanjay faced several life-changing situations. He was distanced from his then wife Richa Sharma and their daughter Trishala. He was even rumoured to be dating Madhuri Dixit, but the relationship reportedly ended after he was arrested in the 1993 bomb blast case, for illegally possessing weapons. Sanjay began to focus on building himself up, which reflects on the bulky physique on Ranbir Kapoor. Sanju will release on June 29.