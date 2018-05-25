New Sanju poster takes us back to the 80s, and these real pictures prove Ranbir is Sanjay’s replica

We all are in awe of Ranbir Kapoor’s look in the teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju. The actor looks every bit like Sanjay Dutt in every frame of the teaser. Now as we await for the trailer of the film that will be out on 30th May, the makers recently unveiled the new poster of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

The poster directly takes us back to the 80s and reminds us of the actor’s Rocky days. Well, Ranbir Kapoor nearly looks like a replica of what Sanjay Dutt looked in the 80s, and if you guys don’t believe us, check out these pictures of Sanjay from the 80s:

See this the picture of Sanjay Dutt with his mother Nargis Dutt. Don’t you guys think Ranbir actually looks like an imprint of Sanjay?

The makers have worked very well on the look. Even the shape of the eyebrows is same.

Looks like this picture of Sanjay Dutt and Tina Munim is from a photoshoot, and looking at new poster that has been unveiled, we are wondering if Sonam plays the role of Tina Munim in the film.

Was Sanjay Dutt also dating Rati Agnihotri? Well, you never know. Remember, he had 308 girlfriends.

The old pals Sanjay Dutt and Mithun Chakraborty.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju will be hitting the screens on 29June.