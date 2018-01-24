New trouble for Padmaavat as poet Jayasis village demands share in profit

Trouble seems to be the other name for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Padmaavat. After months of struggle for its release, as it hits screens on January 25, new trouble seems to brew for its creators. The movie based on a poem by 13th century poet is now seeing resistance from the poet’s village. While he has been long dead, his native village has now raised an issue. This time it is not against the film but for its profits.

People from Malik Muhammad Jayasi village, on whose poem Padmavati, Bhansali’s movie is based, is now demanding a part of the profit from the film. It is not the 13th century poet who is demanding it, but residents of his village in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The locals are demanding a share of the earning from the film so that they can restore the birthplace and research institute of Malik Muhammad Jayasi. According to reports, to bring forward their demands, the Nagar Palik chairperson organized a program on Monday. Since Bhansali’s movie has been rightfully credited to Jayasi, the village demands that he be honoured by receiving a part of the profits. The city of Amethi so far had positive reactions towards the film unlike other cities.

Padmaavat, initially named Padmavati saw mass scale protests against its release from right-wing elements who demanded absolute ban for the film citing dishonor to Rajput courage and valour. The Karni Sena leading the protest alleged that the film starring Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as sultan Alauddin Khilji had a dream sequence romancing each other.