New Year destinations: Bollywood stars are giving us travel goals

The holiday season has begun and like every year most of Bollywood is headed out of the country. But since nobody can hide from the social media, we were able to track some of your favourite celebrities and their holiday destination of choice.

Alia Bhatt has had a rather lean 2017 but that hasn't stopped her from holidaying passionately. Post the warp up of Raazi Alia few down to London for with her sister Shaheen for Christmas. The actress, however, has other plans for New Years celebrations. Alia has traveled to South East Asia with her girl gang. Her pictures from Bali have surfaced on the internet and we are absolutely jealous.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar and family chose Cape Town in South Africa as the destination for their annual holiday. Khiladi Kumar is accompanied by his talented wife and actor turned writer, Twinkle Khanna and kids. The pictures posted by them have already taken the internet by storm.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan

The royal couple headed to an undisclosed location in Europe with their son Taimur. The family has had a rather packed December. First it was Taimur’s birthday celebrations in Pataudi, then the annual Christmas lunch at Shashi Kapoor’s residence and now the couple have taken Taimur on his second international holiday. The lil kid already has a busy schedule and very full passport!

Anushka Sharma

Sharma is also in South Africa. While Indian skipper Virat Kohli will resume his training for the upcoming series, Anushka will ring in their first New Year as Mr and Mrs. Kohli.

Deepika Padukone

The Padmavati actress tried her best to keep her holiday destination under wraps, but the fans were quick and smart enough to identify that she is in Vienna!

Sunny Leone

After her plans in South India fell through, the actress has decided to head off to Dubai with her husband.

Nargis Fakhri

A road trip across California- What better can you ask for?!