New York diaries: Javed Akhtar meets good friends Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is in New York, undergoing some treatment and is accompanied by wife Neetu Kapoor. Ever since, he announced that he’s going to the States for some medical treatment, several B-Townies who visit to the city, make it a point to catch up with him.

After Priyanka Chopra, Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt, the latest to visit the ailing actor is veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar. He met the couple and spent some time chilling. Rishi Kapoor shared the picture of the trio on social media thanking him and wishing him luck for his musical shows. Well, Javed Akhtar is in the USA for a musical show called Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon along with Parthiv Gohil and Janhvi Shirmanker.

Thank you Javed Sahab for entertaining and making us laugh so much. Thank for visiting us! Wish you all super luck for your block buster musical shows. Believe me-your show is a break through idea. pic.twitter.com/X4tVoj9LSa — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 19, 2018

In the picture, we see a smiling Javed Akhtar standing in the middle, as a grey-haired Rishi and Neetu are all smiles to be in his company. Speaking of his grey hair, he lent a clarification that he had dyed his hair before leaving for the US for a movie. Actor-son Ranbir Kapoor has been by his side and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt also touched New York a few days back to spend some time with the family.