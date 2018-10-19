image
Friday, October 19th 2018
English
New York diaries: Javed Akhtar meets good friends Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

Bollywood

New York diaries: Javed Akhtar meets good friends Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 19 2018, 11.42 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentJaved AkhtarNeetu SinghRishi Kapoor
nextSushant Singh Rajput defends his unverified Twitter account!
ALSO READ

Why Saif Ali Khan isn't like the other Khans

Thugs of Hindostan new poster: The army of fighters is ready to attack

Katrina Kaif glows in pink as she seeks divine blessings of Maa Durga