New York diaries: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh celebrate Diwali away from home

Home is where the heart is…

For months now, the Big Apple has been Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Ranbir Kapoor’s new home. The veteran actor is undergoing treatment for some yet undisclosed disease and his wifey and son are by his side to support. While Ranbir is back in Mumbai to comply with his work commitments, Neetu Singh has only been in NYC all this while. And even for Diwali, the Kapoors had their special moments at their home away from home.

Neetu Singh posted a picture on Instagram giving us a glimpse of their small and sweet Diwali celebrations. Even though the Kapoor's have kept it low this Diwali, owing to Krishna Raj Kapoor's death, Rishi and Neetu did perform a small Laxmi puja to keep up with festive spirits. Rishi's sister Reema Jain is also said to be with the couple in New York.

A lot has been speculated over Rishi Kapoor’s illness. Reports had it that he has been diagnosed with cancer, however, his brother Randhir Kapoor had rubbished all these stories. Concerns were also raised over his sudden grey hair, but he had clarified that this new look of his was for a film.

However, it is understood that he is probably suffering through something serious considering that he could not even come to attend mother Krishna Raj Kapoor’s funeral. Rishi, Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor all three were absent. Plus, in the recent pictures shared by Neetu, Rishi Kapoor appears to be a lot thinner than he was before leading to further speculations. Anyway, get well soon Rishi ji!