Newbie Ananya Panday is a B-Town diva already and we have proof!

Chunky Panday and Bhavna Panday’s daughter Ananya is all of 19, and is raring to go the B-Town way. The starlet who already enjoys an envious fan following on social media thanks to her cute looks is confident from the word go. She recently turned the muse for photographer Avinash Gowariker for his series titled as #PostPackUpShot and her picture instantly earned praises from all quarters. It was a plain black-and-white picture but her confidence surely did the tricks for her.

Now, the petite beauty has shared two behind-the-scene photos from the same shoot. One is from before the shoot and the other is post the shoot wrapped up. Wearing a black bralet top with black pants, the cutey is seen holding a makeup brush in her hands and striking some insanely adorable poses in front of the mirror.

Then, in the other picture, we see her lying happily on a sofa striking a pose like a diva after completing the shoot. Truly, the newbie proves that she is fit to be in the glamour world. Have a look:

Speaking of her debut project, she will be seen opposite Tiger Shroff. The movie also stars another actress named Tara Sutaria. Helmed by Punit Malhotra, SOTY 2 is produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The movie is slated to release on November 23, 2018.